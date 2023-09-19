OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.37

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 72468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after buying an additional 2,381,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.