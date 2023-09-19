SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.72

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.72 and last traded at $139.05, with a volume of 384093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.14.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.37.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.