Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1475626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

