Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 51778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens AG bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 995,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

