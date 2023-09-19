Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.05

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 18359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 854,410.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,441 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $576,000.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

