Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.25

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$51.25 and last traded at C$51.40, with a volume of 1741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGY shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.95 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.2692939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

