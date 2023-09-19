Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.35. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 26,075 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

