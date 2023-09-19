HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 590,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

HilleVax Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ HLVX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,195. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

