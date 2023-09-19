Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Reduced by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 255.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 585.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 289,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 247,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 58,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

