Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $8,576,247. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

AJG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.