iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,994. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

