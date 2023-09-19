Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $48.63.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
