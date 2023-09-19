Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,510. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

