Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.62. 93,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

