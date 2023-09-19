Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,883 shares of company stock worth $7,785,258 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.22. 84,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,784. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.