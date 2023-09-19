Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 1,480 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 4.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,342,001,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

