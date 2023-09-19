Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 441,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
