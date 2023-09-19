Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after acquiring an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 470,417 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 441,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

