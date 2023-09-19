Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,112 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.64. 226,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

