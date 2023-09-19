Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

