Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.29 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FICO traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $898.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $860.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $781.60. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $901.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,932. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

