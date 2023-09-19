Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Decreases By 8.0%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

