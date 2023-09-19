Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

