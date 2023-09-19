Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $132,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 975,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

