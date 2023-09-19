Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 148,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 39,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Up 12.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.