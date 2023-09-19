CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,474.0 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
