CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,474.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

(Get Free Report)

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.