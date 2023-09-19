Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 441,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,860. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.