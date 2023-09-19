TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 140.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU remained flat at $17.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

