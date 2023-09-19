Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.56. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

