Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 538,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,066. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.