Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

AMD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.37. 8,564,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,560,512. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

