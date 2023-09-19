Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $29.56 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002973 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

