Prom 1-Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00014838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,091.59 or 0.99720509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0368242 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,449,840.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

