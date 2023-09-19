Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

