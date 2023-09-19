SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

