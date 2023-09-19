Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHM opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

