Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of GEM opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

