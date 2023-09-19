Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

