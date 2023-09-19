Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 258,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.