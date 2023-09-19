Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.12% from the company’s current price.

INDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 254,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,648. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.