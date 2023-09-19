Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

