13,833 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %

AVT stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.