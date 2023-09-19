13,833 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %
AVT stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avnet
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.