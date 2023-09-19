Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,546,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

