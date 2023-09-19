Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $927.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $943.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

