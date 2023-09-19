Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 6.1 %
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.85). On average, analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
