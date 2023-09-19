Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALRM. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.7 %

ALRM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 13,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,424. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.