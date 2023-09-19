First National Bank of South Miami Has $258,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eaton were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $219.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

