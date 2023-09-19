Asset Planning Corporation Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

