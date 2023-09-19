W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Increased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

