Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.