Shira Ridge Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.